Generation Income Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GIPR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Generation Income Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the February 13th total of 19,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Generation Income Properties stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Generation Income Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.54% of Generation Income Properties as of its most recent SEC filing.

Generation Income Properties stock opened at $7.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.99. The company has a quick ratio of 34.60, a current ratio of 34.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Generation Income Properties has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Generation Income Properties Inc is an internally managed real estate investment corporation formed to acquire and own, directly and jointly, real estate investments focused on retail, office and industrial net lease properties located primarily in United States. It invests primarily in freestanding, single-tenant commercial retail, office and industrial properties.

