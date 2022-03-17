GenesisX Tops One Day Trading Volume of $12.00 (XGS)

GenesisX (XGS) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 17th. GenesisX has a total market cap of $45,175.38 and approximately $12.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GenesisX has traded 34.8% higher against the dollar. One GenesisX coin can now be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GenesisX Coin Profile

GenesisX (XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 12,392,305 coins. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

GenesisX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

