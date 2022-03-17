Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.71.

G has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen cut shares of Genpact from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Genpact in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $792,888.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in G. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genpact by 102.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:G traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,031,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,898. Genpact has a twelve month low of $39.90 and a twelve month high of $54.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 24.65%. Genpact’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genpact will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.18%.

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

