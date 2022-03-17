Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,747 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 6,031 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.14% of Gentherm worth $3,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of THRM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Gentherm by 47.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,426 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 25.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:THRM opened at $74.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.55. Gentherm Incorporated has a 12 month low of $61.15 and a 12 month high of $99.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $248.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.34 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Gentherm from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.67.

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

