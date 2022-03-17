Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Shares Gap Up to $5.49

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.49, but opened at $5.77. Gerdau shares last traded at $5.83, with a volume of 514,197 shares changing hands.

GGB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Gerdau in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gerdau has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.05.

Get Gerdau alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 3.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.0395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 6,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 72,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 120,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter.

About Gerdau (NYSE:GGB)

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.