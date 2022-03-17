Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.

GERN opened at $1.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $333.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average of $1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11. Geron has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $2.23.

Geron ( NASDAQ:GERN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Geron had a negative net margin of 8,335.39% and a negative return on equity of 70.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Geron will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GERN. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Geron in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Vision Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Geron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Geron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Geron by 741.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Geron by 268.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 13,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

