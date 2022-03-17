Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Stock Holdings Boosted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 645,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,870 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.42% of Getty Realty worth $18,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GTY. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Getty Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 28.7% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Getty Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Bbva USA raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 29.2% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 4,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

GTY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

NYSE GTY opened at $27.82 on Thursday. Getty Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $26.79 and a 12 month high of $34.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.86.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $39.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.61 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 40.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.59%.

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

