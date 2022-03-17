Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Stock Price Up 13.9%

Shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) rose 13.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.34 and last traded at $4.33. Approximately 289,754 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 8,642,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

GEVO has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Gevo in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Gevo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Gevo alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 10.78, a quick ratio of 10.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $908.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 3.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.27.

Gevo ( NASDAQ:GEVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 10.39% and a negative net margin of 8,326.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Gevo in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. NinePointTwo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gevo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. 34.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo, Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses on the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.