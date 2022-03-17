GeyserCoin (GSR) Price Tops $0.0008 on Major Exchanges

GeyserCoin (GSR) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. During the last week, GeyserCoin has traded 65.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GeyserCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GeyserCoin has a total market capitalization of $1,370.76 and approximately $1.00 worth of GeyserCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73,270.21 or 1.79799998 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 40.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00012999 BTC.

GeyserCoin Profile

GeyserCoin (CRYPTO:GSR) is a coin. GeyserCoin’s total supply is 1,682,043 coins. GeyserCoin’s official Twitter account is @GeyserCoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeyserCoin’s official website is geysercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GSR is a new approach to the coin mining system. It has divided PoW and PoS, which replace each other every two weeks. Proof Of Work – GeyserCoin is gaining strength before the “eruption” and allows miners to get coins using their equipment. Proof Of Stake – the most profitable part of mining, aiming to give 100% per annum. “

GeyserCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeyserCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeyserCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GeyserCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

