Gilbert & Cook Inc. Buys 161,081 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,281,978 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 161,081 shares during the period. Ares Capital accounts for approximately 4.4% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Gilbert & Cook Inc. owned 0.28% of Ares Capital worth $27,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 23.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,507 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the second quarter valued at $477,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the second quarter valued at $375,000. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 26.4% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 12.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 95,874 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 10,754 shares during the period. 30.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ARCC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Hovde Group started coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.50 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.03.

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $20.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.92. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $18.05 and a 1 year high of $23.00.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 86.10%. The company had revenue of $529.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.33%. This is an increase from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.73%.

In related news, Director Mary Beth Henson acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.05 per share, with a total value of $120,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

