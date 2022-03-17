Gilbert & Cook Inc. Buys 28,039 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Get Rating) by 3,927.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,039 shares during the period. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF accounts for 0.3% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BBJP. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 253.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 72,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 52,198 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,975,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 711.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF alerts:

BATS BBJP opened at $50.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.93.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.