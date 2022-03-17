Gilbert & Cook Inc. Buys 4,285 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 50.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.5% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 36,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,538,000 after buying an additional 5,931 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 47,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 67,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,948,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $229.53 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $213.65 and a 1-year high of $261.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $233.53 and its 200-day moving average is $243.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

