Gilbert & Cook Inc. Grows Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 562.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,681 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,432,049,000 after buying an additional 120,060 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,919,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,254,000 after purchasing an additional 658,781 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 33,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 28,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM stock opened at $93.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $145.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.64 and a 1-year high of $112.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.03.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 106.51%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 85.76%.

PM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.57.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

