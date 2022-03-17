Gilbert & Cook Inc. Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,955,407,000 after purchasing an additional 510,298 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,565,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,454,000 after purchasing an additional 14,142 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 9,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Societe Generale cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.47.

NYSE JPM opened at $138.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $408.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $127.27 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.00 and a 200-day moving average of $158.08.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

