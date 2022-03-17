Gilbert & Cook Inc. Has $2.31 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 150.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 0.4% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 232.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 9,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 6,884 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 63,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,034,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $595,000. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.50.

In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 49,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $7,949,670.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $204,935.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $149.76 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $127.04 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.04. The company has a market capitalization of $362.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

