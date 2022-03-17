Gilbert & Cook Inc. Has $25.97 Million Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 225,575.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 412,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 412,803 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF comprises 4.2% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Gilbert & Cook Inc. owned 0.12% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $25,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 56.8% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 49.5% in the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $61.19 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.94 and a fifty-two week high of $64.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.29.

