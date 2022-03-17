Gilbert & Cook Inc. Increases Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 72.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,575 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 812,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,257,000 after buying an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.7% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 112,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,597,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.9% during the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 117,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.0% during the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 199,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,737,000 after acquiring an additional 11,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.2% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 56,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $76.93 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $325.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $91.50.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.65.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

