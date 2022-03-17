Gilbert & Cook Inc. Increases Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $174.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.16. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.57.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

