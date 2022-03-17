Gilbert & Cook Inc. Purchases 172,430 Shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 150.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,741 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,430 shares during the quarter. Owl Rock Capital comprises 0.7% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Gilbert & Cook Inc. owned 0.07% of Owl Rock Capital worth $4,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE ORCC opened at $14.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $15.14.

Owl Rock Capital ( NYSE:ORCC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 61.18% and a return on equity of 8.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is currently 78.48%.

ORCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

About Owl Rock Capital (Get Rating)

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.