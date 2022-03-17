Gilbert & Cook Inc. Purchases 21,540 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) by 7,804.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,540 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $116,000.

NASDAQ VGIT opened at $63.67 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $63.40 and a 1 year high of $68.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.99 and its 200 day moving average is $66.45.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

