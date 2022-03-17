Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,630,000 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the February 13th total of 22,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Gilead Sciences stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.20. 12,471,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,600,304. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.86. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $57.19 and a 12-month high of $74.12. The firm has a market cap of $74.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.
Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.84). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms recently commented on GILD. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.76.
In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $108,037.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $211,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,423. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Doman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,610,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 48,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 122,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,915,000 after acquiring an additional 50,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, apricus wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Gilead Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gilead Sciences (GILD)
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.