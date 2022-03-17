Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,630,000 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the February 13th total of 22,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.20. 12,471,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,600,304. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.86. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $57.19 and a 12-month high of $74.12. The firm has a market cap of $74.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.84). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.23%.

Several research firms recently commented on GILD. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.76.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $108,037.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $211,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,423. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Doman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,610,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 48,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 122,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,915,000 after acquiring an additional 50,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, apricus wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

