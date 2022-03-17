Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 104,712 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,234,330 shares.The stock last traded at $47.50 and had previously closed at $42.74.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Gitlab from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Gitlab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Gitlab from $115.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Gitlab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gitlab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.56.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.89.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Gitlab in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gitlab in the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gitlab in the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gitlab in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gitlab in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. 7.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Gitlab Company Profile (NASDAQ:GTLB)
GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
