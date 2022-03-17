Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Stock Holdings Increased by Trek Financial LLC

Trek Financial LLC increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,064 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GBCI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,519,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $692,971,000 after purchasing an additional 829,416 shares in the last quarter. Port Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 84.1% during the third quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 821,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,487,000 after acquiring an additional 375,374 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 21.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,045,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,205,000 after acquiring an additional 365,885 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 101.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,086,000 after acquiring an additional 193,191 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 15.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 970,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,694,000 after acquiring an additional 126,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Shares of GBCI stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.04. 217,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,023. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.89.

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $221.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 43.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

In related news, Director David C. Boyles acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.09 per share, with a total value of $51,090.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.