GLG Life Tech (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) Stock Price Up 20.9%

GLG Life Tech Co. (OTCMKTS:GLGLF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 20.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 199 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 2,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.
The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average of $0.12.
GLG Life Tech Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GLGLF)
