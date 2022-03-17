GLG Life Tech (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) Stock Price Up 20.9%

GLG Life Tech Co. (OTCMKTS:GLGLF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 20.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 199 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 2,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average of $0.12.

Get GLG Life Tech alerts:

GLG Life Tech Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GLGLF)

GLG Life Tech Corp engages in the agricultural and commercial development of zero-calorie natural sweeteners. Its products include stevia, monk fruit, and Red M Gold. It specializes in the growing, refining, and production of extracts for distribution to the food and beverage industry. The company was founded on June 5, 1998 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GLG Life Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLG Life Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.