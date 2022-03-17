Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.25.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Global Medical REIT from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Busch acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $31,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,863,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,332,000 after purchasing an additional 84,517 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P lifted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 4.9% in the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,976,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,747,000 after buying an additional 138,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,708,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,676,000 after acquiring an additional 41,708 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Global Medical REIT by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,309,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,240,000 after purchasing an additional 42,340 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,275,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,753,000 after purchasing an additional 23,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMRE stock opened at $15.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.79, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.87. Global Medical REIT has a 12 month low of $12.82 and a 12 month high of $18.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.34.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 15.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Medical REIT will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 431.60%.

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

