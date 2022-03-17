Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.25.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Global Medical REIT from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.
In other news, CEO Jeffrey Busch acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $31,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.
Shares of GMRE stock opened at $15.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.79, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.87. Global Medical REIT has a 12 month low of $12.82 and a 12 month high of $18.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.34.
Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 15.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Medical REIT will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 431.60%.
Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.
