Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.71

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.71 and traded as high as $26.37. Global Partners shares last traded at $26.20, with a volume of 63,564 shares changing hands.

GLP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Global Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $890.80 million, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.20 and its 200-day moving average is $23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Global Partners ( NYSE:GLP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.25. Global Partners had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Global Partners LP will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.585 per share. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.93%. This is a boost from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 175.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global Partners by 70.5% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,064,128 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,050,000 after buying an additional 440,142 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Partners by 398.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,102 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 85,607 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Partners during the third quarter valued at about $900,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Global Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $614,000. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $590,000.

Global Partners LP engages in purchasing, selling, storing, and the logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO), and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks and diesel to wholesale distributors.

