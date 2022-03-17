Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $190.54.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GPN shares. Northcoast Research raised Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Global Payments from $180.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Global Payments from $237.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Global Payments from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Global Payments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Global Payments alerts:

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $133,345.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total value of $63,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,506 shares of company stock valued at $345,025 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 48.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after acquiring an additional 36,216 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 41.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,339,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,266,000 after acquiring an additional 391,675 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 251.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 37,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,104,000 after acquiring an additional 27,115 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 18.5% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 10.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 937,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,847,000 after acquiring an additional 85,492 shares during the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GPN opened at $133.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.72, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $116.75 and a 12 month high of $220.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.94.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

Global Payments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.