Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $190.54.
Several research analysts have recently commented on GPN shares. Northcoast Research raised Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Global Payments from $180.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Global Payments from $237.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Global Payments from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Global Payments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.
In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $133,345.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total value of $63,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,506 shares of company stock valued at $345,025 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
GPN opened at $133.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.72, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $116.75 and a 12 month high of $220.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.94.
Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 30.49%.
Global Payments Company Profile
Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.
