Global X Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NASDAQ:EWEB) Stock Price Up 29.8%

Global X Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NASDAQ:EWEB – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 29.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.92 and last traded at $7.92. Approximately 9,567 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 171% from the average daily volume of 3,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.10.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NASDAQ:EWEB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 32,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 8.49% of Global X Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

