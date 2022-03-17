Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NYSEARCA:BOTZ) Trading Up 5%

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NYSEARCA:BOTZ – Get Rating) shares were up 5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.86 and last traded at $27.86. Approximately 791,515 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 750,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.54.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.50.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.