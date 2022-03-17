Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NYSEARCA:CATH) Trading Up 2.4%

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NYSEARCA:CATH – Get Rating) was up 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $53.54 and last traded at $53.53. Approximately 59,331 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 40,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.27.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.11.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH)
- GameStop Has the Energy of a Startup, But Not the Stock Price
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.