Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOC) Shares Up 6.6%

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOC – Get Rating) shot up 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.79 and last traded at $13.76. 72,907 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 119,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.91.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.36 and its 200 day moving average is $16.43.
