GlobalData (LON:DATA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1,208.00

GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,208 ($15.71) and last traded at GBX 1,294 ($16.83), with a volume of 190 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,250 ($16.25).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.76, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 61.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,324.76.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a GBX 13.20 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from GlobalData’s previous dividend of $6.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. GlobalData’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.88%.

In other GlobalData news, insider Michael Danson sold 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,415 ($18.40), for a total transaction of £15,565,000 ($20,240,572.17).

About GlobalData (LON:DATA)

GlobalData Plc provides business information in the form of proprietary data, analytics, and insights in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company also offers performance advertising services. It serves aerospace, defense and security, banking and payments, automotive, construction, consumer, foodservices, insurance, medical devices, mining, oil and gas, packaging, pharmaceutical, power, rail, technology, sport, and travel and tourism industries.

Featured Articles

