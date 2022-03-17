Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 573,500 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the February 13th total of 483,100 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 374,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 2,171.4% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GLOB shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Globant in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.22.

NYSE:GLOB opened at $263.34 on Thursday. Globant has a 1 year low of $192.59 and a 1 year high of $354.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 115.00 and a beta of 1.49.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.28. Globant had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 10.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Globant will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Globant

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

