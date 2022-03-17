Globex Mining Enterprises (TSE:GMX) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.23

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (TSE:GMX – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.23 and traded as high as C$1.42. Globex Mining Enterprises shares last traded at C$1.41, with a volume of 28,205 shares.
The company has a market capitalization of C$78.08 million and a P/E ratio of 4.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 57.82 and a quick ratio of 57.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.23 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.10.
Globex Mining Enterprises Company Profile (TSE:GMX)
