GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.87 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) will announce $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for GMS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.87. GMS posted earnings of $1.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, June 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that GMS will report full year earnings of $7.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.07 to $7.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.78 to $8.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow GMS.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GMS shares. StockNews.com cut GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James upgraded GMS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on GMS in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on GMS from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on GMS from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.88.

Shares of NYSE GMS traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.37. 135,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,610. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. GMS has a 52-week low of $37.16 and a 52-week high of $61.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.12 and its 200-day moving average is $52.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in GMS by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,015,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,720,000 after buying an additional 49,049 shares during the period. Coliseum Capital Management LLC increased its position in GMS by 6.6% during the third quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 5,292,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,790,000 after buying an additional 328,060 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in GMS by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,316,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,481,000 after buying an additional 10,276 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in GMS by 27.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,715,000 after buying an additional 338,959 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in GMS by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 812,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,841,000 after buying an additional 8,548 shares during the period. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceiling products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

