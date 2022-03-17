GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on GMS from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on GMS from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. StockNews.com lowered GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James raised GMS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMS. FMR LLC raised its position in GMS by 27.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,715,000 after buying an additional 338,959 shares during the period. Coliseum Capital Management LLC grew its stake in GMS by 6.6% in the third quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 5,292,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,790,000 after purchasing an additional 328,060 shares in the last quarter. Conversant Capital LLC purchased a new position in GMS in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,490,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in GMS by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 244,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,687,000 after purchasing an additional 123,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in GMS in the third quarter valued at about $4,734,000. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GMS opened at $51.58 on Thursday. GMS has a 52 week low of $37.16 and a 52 week high of $61.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.24 and a 200 day moving average of $52.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 2.00.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74. GMS had a return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GMS will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceiling products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

