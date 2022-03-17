GMS (NYSE:GMS) Coverage Initiated at Loop Capital

Stock analysts at Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of GMS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of GMS from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James upgraded GMS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on GMS from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GMS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.88.

Get GMS alerts:

Shares of GMS traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.37. The company had a trading volume of 135,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,610. GMS has a 1-year low of $37.16 and a 1-year high of $61.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.50.

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74. GMS had a return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. GMS’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GMS will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GMS. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GMS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in GMS in the third quarter worth $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in GMS by 15,722.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in GMS by 264.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in GMS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMS Company Profile (Get Rating)

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceiling products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.