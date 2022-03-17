GoByte Tops 24 Hour Volume of $240.00 (GBX)

GoByte (GBX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 17th. GoByte has a market cap of $128,667.35 and $240.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoByte coin can now be bought for $0.0134 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, GoByte has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded down 89.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About GoByte

GoByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network . GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

Buying and Selling GoByte

