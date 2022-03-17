GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Position Raised by Hillman Co.

Hillman Co. raised its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 454,564 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the quarter. GoDaddy accounts for approximately 14.2% of Hillman Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Hillman Co. owned 0.27% of GoDaddy worth $38,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. North Peak Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 65.6% in the third quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,979,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,259 shares during the period. BlueSpruce Investments LP raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 20.5% in the third quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 6,720,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,953 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the third quarter worth about $34,141,000. Brahman Capital Corp. raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 19.1% in the third quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 2,381,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,979,000 after acquiring an additional 381,670 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,020,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,521,000 after purchasing an additional 350,311 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $77.29 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.29. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.70 and a 12 month high of $90.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.00.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 805.65%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. GoDaddy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.45.

In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $371,902.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $111,790.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,695 shares of company stock worth $1,862,247. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

