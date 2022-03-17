GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) PT Lowered to $1.50 at Credit Suisse Group

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of GoHealth from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on GoHealth from $4.50 to $1.75 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.64.

Get GoHealth alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOCO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.37. The company had a trading volume of 5,583,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,131,659. The company has a market cap of $439.37 million, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.13. GoHealth has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $12.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

GoHealth ( NASDAQ:GOCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $2.14. The firm had revenue of $449.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.61 million. GoHealth had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GoHealth will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 41.6% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GoHealth by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 131,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 24.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its position in shares of GoHealth by 7.3% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 77,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

About GoHealth (Get Rating)

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.