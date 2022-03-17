GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) PT Lowered to $1.50 at Credit Suisse Group

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.49% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of GoHealth from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on GoHealth from $4.50 to $1.75 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.64.
Shares of NASDAQ GOCO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.37. The company had a trading volume of 5,583,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,131,659. The company has a market cap of $439.37 million, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.13. GoHealth has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $12.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 41.6% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GoHealth by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 131,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 24.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its position in shares of GoHealth by 7.3% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 77,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.73% of the company’s stock.
About GoHealth (Get Rating)
GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.
