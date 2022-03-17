Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.88.

GFI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Investec upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut Gold Fields from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Gold Fields from $13.80 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GFI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Gold Fields by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,220,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,195,000 after buying an additional 1,387,852 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Gold Fields by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 9,092 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Gold Fields by 147.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,547,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,010,000 after buying an additional 921,717 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Gold Fields in the 4th quarter worth $455,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gold Fields by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 88,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. 26.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GFI stock opened at $15.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.58. Gold Fields has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $17.20.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.1738 dividend. This is a boost from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

