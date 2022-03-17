Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) Shares Gap Down to $6.65

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2022

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOGGet Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.65, but opened at $6.39. Golden Nugget Online Gaming shares last traded at $6.84, with a volume of 79,466 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.76 and a 200-day moving average of $12.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 180.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 175.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 38.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG)

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Nugget Online Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Nugget Online Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.