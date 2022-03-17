Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) Shares Gap Down to $6.65

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.65, but opened at $6.39. Golden Nugget Online Gaming shares last traded at $6.84, with a volume of 79,466 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.76 and a 200-day moving average of $12.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 180.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 175.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 38.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

