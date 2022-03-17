Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSFP) Trading Up 3.3%

Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSFP – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.75 and last traded at $33.66. 31,863 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 22,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.57.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $329,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,228,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,356,000.

