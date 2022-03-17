Goldplat (LON:GDP) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Goldplat PLC (LON:GDP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 7.17 ($0.09). Goldplat shares last traded at GBX 7.05 ($0.09), with a volume of 1,033,624 shares.
The firm has a market cap of £12.13 million and a P/E ratio of 7.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7.18.
Goldplat Company Profile (LON:GDP)
