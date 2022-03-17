Goldplat (LON:GDP) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Goldplat PLC (LON:GDP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 7.17 ($0.09). Goldplat shares last traded at GBX 7.05 ($0.09), with a volume of 1,033,624 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £12.13 million and a P/E ratio of 7.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7.18.

Goldplat Company Profile

Goldplat PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining and production of gold and other precious metals in South Africa and Ghana. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

