Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) EVP Sells $51,990.12 in Stock

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) EVP Caryn Peterson sold 6,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $51,990.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOSS traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.01. The stock had a trading volume of 380,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,825. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.04 and a 1 year high of $14.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.68 and its 200-day moving average is $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a current ratio of 8.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.88) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 57,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 8,650 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,884,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 13,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOSS. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gossamer Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gossamer Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

About Gossamer Bio (Get Rating)

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.