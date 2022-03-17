Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.40). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Gracell Biotechnologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.74) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.86) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gracell Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of GRCL stock opened at $2.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 14.70 and a quick ratio of 14.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.58. Gracell Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $24.58.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRCL. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Gracell Biotechnologies by 12.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,031,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,413,000 after acquiring an additional 110,725 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gracell Biotechnologies by 4.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies in the third quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its position in Gracell Biotechnologies by 3,662.7% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,901,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,340,000 after acquiring an additional 9,638,782 shares during the last quarter. 74.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gracell Biotechnologies

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

