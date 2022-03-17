Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:GRCL)

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Gracell Biotechnologies in a report released on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gracell Biotechnologies’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.03.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Gracell Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Gracell Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ GRCL opened at $2.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 14.70, a quick ratio of 14.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Gracell Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $24.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.58.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Gracell Biotechnologies by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 87,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 17,022 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Gracell Biotechnologies by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,093,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,644,000 after buying an additional 693,928 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 26,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 11,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gracell Biotechnologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

