Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Short Interest Up 18.4% in February

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the February 13th total of 903,400 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 391,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GPMT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Get Granite Point Mortgage Trust alerts:

GPMT stock opened at $11.00 on Thursday. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $10.67 and a 1-year high of $15.92. The company has a market cap of $592.42 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 127.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.