Graphite One (CVE:GPH) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Graphite One Inc. (CVE:GPH – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$1.70. Graphite One shares last traded at C$1.70, with a volume of 43,198 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of C$145.39 million and a P/E ratio of -21.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.74.
Graphite One Company Profile (CVE:GPH)
