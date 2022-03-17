GravityCoin Trading 4.2% Higher This Week (GXX)

GravityCoin (GXX) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. GravityCoin has a market capitalization of $8,828.23 and approximately $2.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One GravityCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002455 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00046106 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,765.45 or 0.06786211 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,719.53 or 0.99922898 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00040420 BTC.

GravityCoin’s total supply is 7,137,564 coins and its circulating supply is 7,221,984 coins. GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin . GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

